DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Judy Ann Geistkemper, 73, of Dyersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home. Her heart, overfilled with love, decided it was time to take a rest.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where American Legion Auxiliary will conduct a rosary at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. The livestream link for Judy’s funeral is: https://youtu.be/CiZDC4d2AbA
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with a committal service in the church cemetery. Private burial will be at a later date. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Masks and social distancing at all events are encouraged.
Judy was born October 28, 1947, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Donald “Butch” and Lucille (Urbain) Healy, of Placid.
She married David Geistkemper on September 27, 1969, at St. Patrick Church in Epworth.
Judy worked at American Trust & Savings Bank before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially following the grandchildren with their events.
She was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at the bingo sessions at Oak Crest Manor.
Survivors include her husband, Dave; children, Lisa (Scott) Spoden, of Crystal Lake, IL, Jeff (Cheryl) Geistkemper, of Solon, Doug (Kim) Geistkemper, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Tanner and Haley Spoden, Lauren and Ryan Geistkemper, Sofie, Lexi, Clover and Tallulah Geistkemper; siblings, Joyce McQuillen, of Plattsmouth, NE, and Jim (Shirley) Healy, of Dubuque; in-laws, John Geistkemper, of Earlville, Carol Grawe, of Dubuque, Marilyn (Lyle) Andersen, of Springville, Betty (Steve) Gassmann, of Indianola, Jean (Jim) Woolf, of Delhi, Joe (Barb) Geistkemper, of Earlville, Tom (Nadina) Geistkemper, of Blairstown; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Herman and Annetta Geistkemper; and in-laws, Tom McQuillen, Carla Geistkemper and Donald Grawe.
Judy’s family would like to thank Dr. Schreiber, Unity Point at Home, and Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.