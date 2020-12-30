FARLEY, Iowa — Clarence “Jack” Hird, 100, formerly of Farley and Riverbend Retirement Community in Cascade, Iowa, was called home to God on Friday, December 25, 2020, at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, from complications of COVID-19.
Private services for Jack will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Services for Jack will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa, with full military honors accorded by the Farley American Legion Post #656. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn. Clarence Hird Family, P.O. 99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
He was born August 21, 1920, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Walter J. and Marie G. (Koerner) Hird. He attended Holy Ghost School. At age 17, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, building Backbone State Park. While there, he met and fell in love with Lucille A. Whittle. They married November 30, 1939, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
He joined the Army during WWII as a paratrooper and was a member of the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagle Paratroopers. He served during the Battle of the Bulge. He also served in England, France, Germany, Austria, Holland and most memorably at Bastogne, Belgium. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and a Unit Citation for Valor.
Jack worked at Flexsteel for 42 years, advancing to position of General Supervisor, and retired in 1982. In addition, he gardened to feed his 11 children and was involved in many volunteer activities, from PTA when his children were in school to being elected Delegate to the Older Iowans Legislature in Des Moines, Manor Care Senior Citizen of the Year and Volunteer of the Month, President of Dubuque Area Council on Aging and Friendly Neighbors of Farley, Bankston and Epworth, board member of Scenic Valley Advisory Council, Project Concern and the Older American Planning Committees. He established the Senior Citizen Meal Sites of Farley and Epworth, setting up the weekly meal service with Lucille, and delivering meals to shut-ins. He enjoyed volunteer work and found it extremely rewarding.
He also enjoyed time with family and friends and spent time traveling, fishing and playing cards, especially euchre and poker.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Iowa, and the Farley American Legion Post #656.
He is survived by 11 children, Ronald Hird, of Marion, Carolyn Shaheen, of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Cheryl) Hird and Norman Hird, of Dubuque, Elaine (Bob) Hagge, of Potosi, WI, Patricia Conrad, of Earlville, Jeanne (Michael) Hopper, of Terre Haute, IN, Kathleen Hines, of Benton, WI, Nancy (Daniel) Waight, of Galesburg, IL, John Hird (Friend Denice Jackson), of Volga, IA, James (Yvette) Hird, of San Antonio, TX; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with another due shortly; a sister, Helen Fortney, of Robbinsdale, MN.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille Hird, on October 11, 2008; four brothers, Arthur, Walter C., Raymond and Harold; five sisters, Lucille, Luella A., Juanita, Luella B., and Marie; two daughters-in-law, Sharian Hird and Annette Hird; three sons-in-law, Richard “Dick” Conrad, Edward Hines and Terry Wolfe; twin granddaughters, Sheila and Annette Hird; granddaughter-in-law, Amy Hird.
We would like to thank Riverbend of Cascade and Ennoble Manor and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul, for their care of our Dad and support of our family.
View Video Tribute and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.