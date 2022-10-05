Mary Frances (Kircher) Lewis, 90, affectionately known as “Grandma Lewey”, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her family.

Kind, funny, mischievous, energetic, loving, sweet, loyal, generous, faithful, stoic...all of these being words used to describe the genuine person that was Mary Lewis. Married to the love of her life, Bob, Mary blossomed into a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and played each role beautifully. Throughout their 67 years of marriage, she was always energetic and found any excuse she could to celebrate her love of music by dancing and singing with Bob, and her family, no matter the place.

