Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Leonard F. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Cuba City.
Norman G. Fensterman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. today at the chapel.
James L. Husemann, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donald L. Langmeier Sr., Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Angelyssa E. Lee, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 5, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Constance C. McIntyre, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Country Inn and Suites, 1315 Associates Drive. Service: 1 p.m. today at Country Inn and Suites.
Darlene A. Meighan, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Theodore J. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, 2601 Shiras Ave.
Carole A. Pregler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 222 Dillon St.
Virginia M. Rieckens, Dubuque — Service: Noon Sunday, June 5, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Lee Ann Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, Holy Ghost Church.
Carole A. Soppe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ronald Thein, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
