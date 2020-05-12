DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Frances Lakeman, 78, of Dyersville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a five year struggle with ovarian cancer.
A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery, in Dyersville, at 2 p.m. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Virtual attendance is encouraged at Kramer Funeral Home Facebook Live. If you wish to attend in person, please remain in your vehicles.
Mary Fran was born December 3, 1941, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of William and Hilda (Westemeier) Schueth. She married Richard Lakeman on September 2, 1961, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, in Dyersville. Mary was active in the community, volunteering at Mercy Hospital, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Beckman Catholic High School, Girl Scouts of America and the Dyersville Area Historical Society. She and Dick enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting all 48 contiguous states.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard “Dick”; two children, Carrie (Tim) Northrop, of Arden Hills, MN, and William “Bill” (Leslie) Lakeman, of Pendleton, IN; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Lakeman, of Noblesville, IN; 10 grandchildren, Greg, Ben, Ellie, Mariah and Abbie Northrop, Madison Lakeman and Will, Grace, Emma and Olivia Lakeman; and a sister-in-law, MaryEllen Lakeman, of Dyersville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry; parents-in-law, Charlie and Sabina Lakeman; and her surrogate parents, Herb and Germaine Westemeier; and a brother-in-law, Donald Lakeman.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials, cards and letters may be sent to Dick Lakeman in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, Iowa 52040.