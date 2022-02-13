Veron J. (Hoes) Miller of Dubuque, Iowa made a peaceful transition into eternal life on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
To celebrate Veron’s life, family and friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, where a wake service will be held at 2:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 14th, 2022 at St. Joseph The Worker with Fr. James Goerend officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Veron was born June 11, 1920 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Clara (Fahndrick) Hoes and Earl Hoes. She married Harold O. “Bing” Miller on June 1, 1946 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They celebrated almost 68 wedding anniversaries before Bing’s passing on February 27, 2014.
Veron graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1938 as Class Secretary and voted “Prettiest Girl in the Class” by her peers. She also held numerous other class office/committee positions throughout her years at Senior. Veron began her secretarial career as a legal assistant. She went on to work as a secretary at Western Auto where she met and eventually married her husband Bing. Later on, well after the birth of her three children, Veron served as Parish secretary at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, Dubuque, for 38 years. While in that capacity, Veron was granted the Benemerenti Medal by Pope John Paul Il for her years of longevity and exemplary service to the Catholic Church. During this same period of time Veron was a tax preparer at H & R Block for over 50 years earning several achievements and awards. Veron also took pride in being a member of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees).
Veron and Bing were faithful parishioners of St. Joseph The Worker Parish where Veron devoted many years as a Girl Scout Leader at St. Joseph School. Veron was an exceptional seamstress who could sew most anything from bridesmaids dresses to a hem in a garment upon request from family and friends. She was a lover of animals. There was always a pet cat (or two) in her house amongst various other critters, including a baby robin “Reddy” who she nursed back to life after it fell out of a tree. She, along with Bing, followed their children and grandchildren to their many school, sporting and extracurricular activities over the years.
Those left to cherish Veron’s memory include her son, Glenn (Sandy) Miller of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughters Lisa (W. Paul) Woodward and Janelle (Chad) Cox of Dubuque. Her grandchildren, Tara Miller Schisler (Ryan Schisler), Grant (Carrington) Miller, Alex Miller; Will Woodward, Caroline Woodward; Stephanie Cox, Blake Cox. Her great-grandchildren Jaylen Miller, “Baby Girl” Miller on the way, and Ava Schisler. Also, many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Veron was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold O. “Bing” Miller, her sister Arline (Ray) Leuschner, sisters-in-law Irene (Fergie) Hannan and Kathryn (Bernie) Finn, as well as special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers a Veron J. Miller memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.