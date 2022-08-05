Richard Devaney, Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary Benjamin Duschner, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Isabel T. Iverson, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort.
Carol M. Kanack, Jefferson, Texas — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ryan R. Kluck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Mary Lakeman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Virginia Lammer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
John A. Meier, Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Donald L. Osterhaus, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Monday, Aug. 8, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Jerry D. Oxenford, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Timothy P. Parsons, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Beverlee A. Pelton, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Vivian Quinn, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Dean F. Robey, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Leo F. Scanlan, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 12:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Karen N. Steffen, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Dale Wacker, Elizabeth, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
John Westhoff, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today at the church.
James R. White, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Philip L. Williams, Russellville, Ark. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Martha M. Wlochal, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert R. Wolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.