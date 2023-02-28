BELMONT, Wis. — Paul A. Wedig, 64, of rural Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home of natural causes. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 2, 2023 at St. Philomena Catholic Cemetery, Belmont. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Paul was born on March 7, 1958 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, son of Wallace and Sylvia (Kieler) Wedig. He was united in marriage to Jane Tranel on August 14, 1999 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Paul was a life long farmer in Belmont Township, Lafayette County. He graduated from Belmont High School, class of 76, and received his bachelor’s in agricultural business from UW-Platteville. He was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Paul enjoyed following his two children in their activities, sports and reading.
Recommended for you
Paul is survived by his wife, Jane; two children, Brianna and Brady; brother, Pat (Mary) Wedig; three sisters, Mary Therese (Ron) Muller, Jane (Jim) Pickel, and Sue (Dan) Baert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bev Wedig, Karen (Steve) Loeschen, Deb (Terry) Kirk, Carol Updike, Karen Swanson, Kay (Craig) Elskamp, Aimee (Aaron) Richard, Don (Susie) Tranel, Mike (Pam) Tranel, John (Judy) Tranel, and Earl (Lisa) Tranel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and Gerard; father and mother-in-law, Raphael “Ray” & Germaine Tranel, and nephew, Daniel Baert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.