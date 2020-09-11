Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Rick Davis, Elgin, Iowa — Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Beulah Land Christian Camp,
rural Elgin. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday at the camp.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville fairgrounds.
Scott D. Krogman, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Lawrence A. Laugesen, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Mark D. Topf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15,
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Carol M. Vogt, Cassville, Wis. — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Celebration of life: Following Mass at 109 Garden Prairie Road, Cassville.
Elizabeth A. Woerdehoff, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.