HAWKEYE, Iowa — Andrew James Jones, 44, of Hawkeye, Iowa, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Holy Name Catholic Church in West Union, Iowa, with Rev. Donald Kombah as the celebrant. Burial will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery in Hawkeye, Iowa. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home of West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.