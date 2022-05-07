GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Sharon Friedlein, age 82, of Guttenberg, IA, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the River Living Center in Guttenberg, IA. She was born on August 30, 1939 in Guttenberg, the daughter of Arthur and Edna (Bogart) Frommelt.
Sharon attended and graduated from Guttenberg High School. On June 3, 1961, Sharon was united in marriage with Stanley “Bud” Friedlein at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg and were later blessed with 4 sons.
Sharon worked various jobs through the years. Ideal Decorating, Doug’s Steak House, Iowa State Liquor Store, and Big River Marketing were a few, but her favorite was being a homemaker, raising her 4 boys, which was definitely a full-time job. She was never very big in stature but wasn’t afraid to share her opinions or let you know what was on her mind.
Sharon is survived by her 3 sons, Steve (Lorna) Friedlein, Rod (Carmen Ahlers) Friedlein & Chad (Courtney) Friedlein; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud in 2020, son Todd in 2003, brothers Duane and Keith, brother-in-law Robert Fricke, and sister-in-law Shirlene Fricke.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. Private family services will be at a later date.