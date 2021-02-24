Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary J. Bruch, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Mount Carmel Motherhouse Chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Roger A. Ewers Jr., Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Damien Grube, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert E. Henning, Cascade, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, Community Presbyterian Church, Cascade.
Susan B. Huehnergarth, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Services: Noon Saturday at the church.
Kristine E. Noonan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque.