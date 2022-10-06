Ronald L. Love, 76, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 10:15 am Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd. Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for Ronald will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Pastor Laura Jaficzek officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque with military honors rendered by the American Legion Post 6.
Ronald was born May 15, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Kenneth “Dibbs” J. and Dorothy E. Knippelmeyer Love.
He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and NICC School of Nursing. Ronald was a nurse for 15 years at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and then at Hillcrest Family Services. He also taught Clinical Psychology at NICC for a short time.
He proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy from 1967 until 1969. Ronald enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. He spent many hours with his cat, Benjamin and he enjoyed traveling.
Ronald is survived by a special cousin, Bill Howes, East Dubuque and other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynne Anne Love.
Memorials can be made to Stonehill Care Center.
A special thank you to the Stonehill 3rd floor staff and to Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care of Ronald.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
