GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Betty Lou Klein, 86 of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her home.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg, Iowa with burial in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Sherrill, Iowa. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Betty was born on November 5, 1936 in Rickardsville, Iowa, daughter of August and Elizabeth (Feldmann) Fortmann. She attended a country school in Rickardsville, Iowa. She married Alfred Klein on April 22, 1958. Betty and Alfred would farm together until he passed on March 30, 1979 at the age of 48, due to cancer.
Betty continued farming with the help of her seven children for a time. She cared for her children while balancing her many roles as a farmer and mother. Betty enjoyed gardening and cooking with her fruitful garden. No one left the house hungry. She cherished the many memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved hosting family gatherings providing an abundance of love and food for all.
Betty had a positive outlook on life and shared that with everyone she met. She offered a helping hand and listening ear. She did lots of different cleaning job for people and places, as well as cleaning at Guttenberg Industries.
Survivors include her children: James (Carol) Klein, Carol (Dave) Hampton, Doris (and the late Merl) Meyer, Paul Klein, Peter Klein, Ronald (Regan) Klein, Kenneth (Tonya) Klein; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; in-laws: Judy Fortmann, Marie Klein, Lois Klein, and Rosemary (John) Faulhaber.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Elizabeth Fortmann; husband, Alfred; brothers: Lavern Fortmann in infancy, Bernard Fortmann, Robert Fortmann; son-in-law, Merl Meyer; in-laws: Edmund and Susan Klein, Melvin Klein and Cletus Klein.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.