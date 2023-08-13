GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Betty Lou Klein, 86 of Guttenberg, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her home.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg. Visitation will continue at St. Mary’s Catholic Church from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral mass.

Recommended for you