HANOVER, Ill. — Eileen Carol Melancon, age 83, of Hanover, Ill., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at home, in the care of her family.
A funeral service with full military rites will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Hanover, where visitation will precede services from 2 until 4 p.m. Cremation will be accorded, and burial of ashes will take place at sea at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Hanover Volunteer Fire Department. Family and friends are invited to share in Eileen’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.