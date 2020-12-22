NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Lawrence A. Lansing, 85 of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his farm in New Vienna.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Wednesday, 10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Lawrence was born June 26, 1935, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of John and Margaret (Putz) Lansing. He married Rita (Funke) Lansing on October 1, 1958, in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they started farming near Earlville for 6 years, before moving to the farm north of New Vienna in 1965 where he still lived today. He was a man built on faith, family and farming.
Survivors include his 7 children, Randy (LuAnn) Lansing, of New Vienna, Barbara (Steve) Hermsen, of Bennett, Elaine (Roger) Langel, of New Vienna, David (Becky) Lansing, of Worthington, Joan (Brad) Cunningham, of Cedar Rapids, Larry (Brenda) Lansing, of Cedar Rapids and Kim (Matt) Miller, of Marion; grandchildren, Jason Lansing, Amy (Seve) Rodriguez, Adam Lansing, Josh (Brittany) Lansing, Chad Hermsen, Joy (Josh) Kessler, Justin Hermsen, Ashley (Andy) Aldridge, Tyler (Karen) Langel, Staci (Tyler) Steger, Nicole (Wes) Marbach, Callie (Chris) Nurczyk, Jenna Lansing, Emily, Sarah and Michael Cunningham, Devin and Rilee Lansing, and Brooklyn, Blake and Bryson Miller; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, John Lansing and Donald (Diane) Lansing; in-laws, Lois (Art) Kern, Theresa Schindler, Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann, Karen Funke and Janet Funke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita, on July 16, 2019; his parents, John & Margaret Lansing; a grandson, Ryan Langel; siblings, Lavern Lansing, Anna Mae Lansing; in-laws, Lois Lansing, Glady (Purl Lake) Lansing; parents-in-law, Hugo & Regina Funke; Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Verna Lee (Edward) Digman, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Leon Funke, Mary Lou Funke, Floyd Funke, Charlie Schindler; and 5 nieces and nephews.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW Dyersville, IA 52040. Please include first and last name Lawrence Lansing on the outside of the envelope.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.