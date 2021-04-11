Ronald “Ron” “Ronnie” L. Schaal Sr., 92, was promoted to glory on April 9, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, with Captain Matt Phelps officiating. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted. A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
Ron was born on November 21, 1928, in Cassville, WI, to Roy and Alice (Greenwood) Schaal.
He married the love of his life, Joan “JoAnne” N. Nicholls on May 9, 1952, and started their family. In their nearly 69 years of marriage, they gave all their loving energy to raising Ron Jr., Milton and Cindy. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He joined the United States Navy at the age of 16 where he served in Norfolk, Virginia, during WWII. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works after 28 years in 1986.
He drove stock cars, enjoyed hunting and Canada fishing. They camped at Lake Joy Campground where he spent summers fishing and making camper friends. They eventually moved their campers to their land in Millville Township, Grant County, WI, where they spent time in “God’s Country” with family and friends, and where their daughter Cindy and family reside.
Those left to celebrate his memory are his wife, Joan; children, Ron Jr., (Ann) and Cindy (Gary) Stoney; grandchildren, Jason Schaal, Art (Tammy) Stoney, Amy (Adam) Leeser and Dawn Schaal; great-grandchildren, David, Daniel and Milana Schaal; siblings, Bruce (Annabelle) Schaal and Leola Skaife; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded to glory by his son, Milton; daughter-in-law, Dorothy; parents; father and mother-in law, Chet (Lucy) Nicholls; and brother-in-law, Richard Skaife.
Ron’s family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, staff at Luther Manor, and the friends and neighbors who cared for him. Also, thank you to Major Tom Mason and Captain Matt Phelps, of the Salvation Army, for their spiritual guidance and friendship.
His life will be fondly remembered and treasured.