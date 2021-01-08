Verna E. Metz, 89, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Bethany Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 9, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating and will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church, social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Verna’s life will be held and announced at a later date. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is assisting the family.
Verna was born on December 20, 1931, in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of Edward J. and Elizabeth (Casey) Hall. She married Louis G. Metz on April 19, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1999.
Verna was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver. As the author of her own obituary, Mom offered only that she was a high school graduate and homemaker. She was humble about her accomplishments. Her caregiver role was exemplary, not only in raising seven children during some lean years; she also cared for an older sister with cancer in her home, supporting that family while tending to her own young children and husband. Later, Mom was Dad’s excellent caregiver during his illness with cancer, and she also provided considerable support for another sister with serious health concerns. She held several jobs in her early married years, then returned to work after her children were coming unto their own.
She is survived by her children, Jean (James) Delaney, Donna (Roger) Loewen, Laura Metz and Timothy Metz, all of Dubuque, Catherine (Keith) Gudenkauf, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Andrew (Marlo) Metz, of Ankeny, IA; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorena “Ann” Price, of Asbury, IA; brother-in-law, Carl (Diane) Metz, of Dubuque; daughter-in-law, Patti Metz, of Dubuque; and sisters-in-law, Judy Hall and Anna Mae “Ann” Hall, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son, Ronald Metz (2012); three brothers, Joseph, James and Edward “Patrick” Hall; and two sisters, Mary Schiel and Wilma Burns.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
The family extends a special thank-you to the staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.