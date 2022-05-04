William “Bill” Russell Benson, 84, of Dubuque, IA passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his cherished home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery with military honors accorded by the American Legion Post 6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 6th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 2:45p.m.
He was born on September 2, 1937, son of Russell and Loretta (Lang) Benson.
He attended Mineral Point Schools and served in Korea for the US Army. He then moved to Dodgeville after marrying the love of his life, Theresa (Klosterman) on Feb. 24, 1962, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dodgeville. After carpooling with friends from Mineral Point for 13 years to John Deere Dubuque Works, they moved to Dubuque. He retired on July 1, 1992, after 32 years in a limo escort.
He was so proud of his home and immediately put his crafty hands to work and created an oasis. There wasn’t a power tool he didn’t own and nothing he couldn’t create or fix. He was a diehard Green Bay Packers’ fan. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Grand Tap Leaky Lodge. He loved fishing, westerns, chocolate, havin’ some suds with numerous friends at a local watering hole, playing euchre, gardening, the Outback Jack slot machine, hats, jeans with a crease, and country music. He welcomed everyone with a cold beer and a chair to talk and laugh for hours with country music blaring in the background while he sat on a bucket. He cherished all the little things in life, but his heart was always happiest when he was spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his five children, Brenda (Robert) Wise, of Dubuque, IA, Janet Amling, of Stockton, IL, Debbie (Doug) Olstad, of Middleton, WI, Sheila Hanson, of Mesa, AZ, and Willie Benson, of Dubuque, IA, 10 grandchildren, Chris (Kristy) and Cory Wise, Devean and Blake Amling, Brandon and Shelby Olstad, Lexis, Lindsay, Lacey and London Hanson; 4 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Calli, Chase and CJ Wise. Numerous extended family members and they all were thought of often.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; his parents, Loretta and Russell; a son-in-law, Duke Hanson; Robin Bauer; a brother, David (LaVonne); 3 sisters, Margaret (Kenny), (Mildred (Robert), Josephine (Donald).