CHICAGO, Ill. — Sarah Elizabeth Kane, 29, of Chicago, died Monday, August 30, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, September 3, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah will be 11:00 am Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Sarah was born August 26, 1992, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Kevin Thomas and Mary Lee Schneider Kane.
She earned her BFA from University of Dayton in Dayton, OH and worked in marketing for Shaker Recruitment in Oak Park.
Sarah was stylish and creative. She loved art, music, sculpting, building, and making things. She was a kind and generous soul who loved deeply and championed the underdog.
Survivors include her parents, Kevin and Mary Kane of Aurora, IL, two brothers, Austin (Kirsten Krueger) Kane of Eagan, MN, and Sean Kane of Chicago, IL; maternal grandma, Erma Schneider of Dubuque; aunts and uncles, Kim (Ed) Feyen of Dubuque, Kathy Kane of Dubuque, Sue (Eric) Branson of Dubuque, Kate (Mark) Derby of Dubuque, Jane (Paul) Ducham of LaGrange, IL, Sara Schneider of Dubuque, Joe (Judy) Schneider of Crystal Lake, IL, and Mike (Melanie) Schneider of Elmhurst, IL; and 24 cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Louise Kane, and her maternal grandfather, Donald Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Players for Pits.