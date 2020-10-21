Norma E. Foster, 81, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Due to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and the service. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Norma’s family.
The Funeral Service for Norma will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Scott Meador officiating. Burial will be in Highview Cemetery in Epworth. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Norma was born September 12, 1939, in Bushnell, IL, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Cortelyou) Wheeler. She graduated from Macomb High School in Macomb, IL. In May of 1958, she married Kenneth D. Foster in Macomb, IL.
Norma was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, sewing, fishing and watching the Packers. She especially loved spending time with family and Face Timing with them.
Norma was a longtime member of the Epworth United Methodist Church and most recently, the Center Grove United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include one daughter, Gaye Ann Gotto, of Waterford, WI; one son, Kenneth (Dawn) Foster, of Oshkosh, WI; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Gorman, of Waukesha, WI, Michelle (Drew) Vollbrecht, of Elko-New Market, MN, Amanda (Shawn) Sumner, of West Palm Beach, FL, Ashley (Sean) Elliott, of Oshkosh, WI, Matt Foster, of Madison, WI; nine great-grandchildren, Ralph, Cole, Isla, Brynn, Emmalyn, Isabella, Victoria, Elodie, Logan; one sister, Marjorie Watt, of Silver Spring, MD.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Foster; her parents; one son-in-law, Paul Gotto; and one brother, Robert G. Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for American Lung Association or American Diabetes Association.
