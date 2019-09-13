SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gary L. Oberfoell, 67, of Springfield, Mo., formerly of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. today at Gorman- Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield. Burial with full military honors will take place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Gary was born in Dubuque on April 8, 1952, son of Carl and Mabel Oberfoell. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served three years in active duty.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; son, Steve (Dawn), and granddaughter, Taylor; son, Kevin (Bethany), and grandson, Brooks; stepdaughter, Brandi (Michael), and grandchildren, Peyton and Evan; sister, Jackie (Ron) Bartlett; brother, Jim (Carol) Oberfoell; two brothers-in-law, Terry and Jerry Estes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Carl Oberfoell; and sister, Cherie Schmidt.
Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.