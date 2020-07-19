Betty Jane Van Zile, 94, of Bethany Home, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Private family services were held at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial was in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Betty was born on November 18, 1925, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of William and Ruth (Jungwirth) Tindell. She married Herbert J. Van Zile on October 13, 1945, at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Betty enjoyed time with her family and was a loving homemaker. She also enjoyed fishing, music, playing cards, reading, traveling, baking and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
She is survived by her children, Joyce (Boo) Splinter, of Dubuque, Laura Blondell, of Ankeny, IA, Joan Plotner, of Johnston, IA, Becky Ernst, of Sioux Falls, SD, Jeff (Christine Sikula) Van Zile, of Dubuque, Mark (Lisa) Van Zile, of Oak Hills, CA, Marcia (Steve) Christ, of East Dubuque, IL, Christine (Fred) Scharff, of Cuba City, WI, and Diane (Dave) Altfillisch, of Galena, IL. She also is survived by 24 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill (Charlotte) Tindell; and her sister, Judy Gourley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; daughter, Pam Pfab; and two sisters, Ruth Feaker and Alta Mae Tindell.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Moore, Medical Associates, the staff and administration at Bethany Home, Hospice of Dubuque and to everyone who loved and cared for our mother.