Rosemary (Loeffelholz) Kruser, affectionately known as “Rosie”, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at University of Iowa Hospital on November 15, 2022.

To celebrate Rosie’s life, visitation will be held from 3pm to 8pm Monday, November 21st at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Vigil service and time for sharing stories will be at 8pm. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30am Tuesday, November 22nd at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1701 Rhomberg Ave. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.

