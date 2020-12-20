Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Eugene N. Hoffmann, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Raymond G. Kirschbaum, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Larson Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Bonita K. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Arline J. Seymour, Prairie du Chien — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, Ferryville Cemetery, Ferryville, Wis.