Ralph E. Cummings, age 78, of Dubuque, passed away at 4:51 p.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Ralph’s life private family services were held. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Ralph was born on July 8, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Ella (Thompson) Cummings.
Ralph graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1962. After school he joined the Plumbers and Fitters Union Local 125, where he learned his trade. Ralph began his career with Berwanger Boiler and went on to work in nuclear power plants until his retirement in 2003. He was a union man until the very end. Ralph was united in marriage to Donna Meyer on September 5, 1964, at the Church of the Nativity. They have been truly blessed with 3 children, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In his free time, Ralph enjoyed taking care of his garden. He loved caring for his animals and has had numerous dogs and cats throughout the years including his current feline friend, Roxie. Ralph also loved anything Western, from books and movies to the trips he and Donna took out west on vacation. In recent years, Ralph and Donna enjoyed going to workout at the Stonehill Health Club, and have become great friends with all of the people there. Everyone who knew him could attest to the fact that Ralph was a very devoted family man. Ralph will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Ralph’s memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Donna Cummings, Dubuque, IA; 3 children, Ken (Pam) Cummings, Dickeyville, WI, Kris (Randy Chaney) Cummings, Omaha, NE and Keith (Julie) Cummings, Rockford, IL; his grandchildren, Tyler (Alix) Cummings, Keisha Cummings and Darrian Cummings; 2 great-grandchildren, Kylan and Ellory Cummings; his siblings, Lois Ronek, Dubuque, IA, Jim (Patricia) Cummings, Peosta, IA, Ken (Carol) Cummings, DeKalb, IL and Marjorie Bowerman, Cole Valley, IL; his sister-in-law, Kay Waller; and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Lorraine (Justin) Ronek, Joyce (Jim) Cartmill, Frank (Helen) Hedrick, Don Waller, Geraldine (John) Steil; and 2 brothers-in-law, Charles Ronek and Marty Bowerman.
Ralph’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Ken and Pam Cummings, Sue Schlarman, Laura and Skip Goodendorf and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris and Nikki, for all of their help and outstanding care of Ralph.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you put an extra buck in the Red Kettles at Christmas time to help support Ralph’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army.
The family will also thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Ralph’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ralph Cummings Family.
