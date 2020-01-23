Georgia P. Sakas Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Jan 23, 2020 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Georgia P. Sakas, 93, of Dubuque, died January 18, 2020. To honor Georgia’s life, a private family service is being held later this year following her burial in Guttenberg City Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today