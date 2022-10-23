Clara M. “Maxine” Wanger, 93, of Dubuque passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am Tuesday at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Maxine was born March 21, 1929 in Maquoketa, Iowa, daughter of William and Clara (Schmidt) Dodds.
On July 18, 1978, she married Joseph Wanger in Las Vegas. They renewed their vows at Mt. Mary’s Church on July 18, 1991. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2015.
Maxine was primarily a homemaker, but also worked at Flowerama. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, entertaining at their cabin in Waupeton and attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting and school events.
She was a member of Sacred Heart, the Amvets Auxiliary and Moose Lodge #355 of Dubuque.
She is survived by her children, Michele Beyer of Epworth, Melanie Primising of Cedar Rapids, Melodie (Tom) Schueller of Maquoketa and Brad (Mary) Licht of Preston, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; Goddaughter, Dawn Dodds Drake; many nieces and nephews, including a beloved niece, Susan McMullen; and special friends, Shirley McNamer, June Bradfield and Joyce McAndrews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; step father, John Zak; infant son, Brent Licht; sons in law, David Beyer and Dennis Primising; brothers, Francis and Leonard Dodds; sisters, Betty Myatt, Cheryl Fletcher, Anna Marcella and Karen Kay Dodds; sisters in law, Betty Takes and her husband Joe, Mary Wanger and her husband Jack; Shirley Dodds, Evelyn Dodds, Shirley Noggle and Virginia Mauer.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa and Hailey, for their wonderful care.
