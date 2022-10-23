Clara M. “Maxine” Wanger, 93, of Dubuque passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 am Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am Tuesday at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.