EPWORTH, Iowa — Ron V. “Bum” Blume, 72, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Ron will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will be held after 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Funeral Home. The wearing of mask is optional.
Services for Ron will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Concelebrating will be Rev. Aloysius Vorwald. Burial will be held at a later date.
Ron was born May 23, 1949 in Guttenberg, Iowa, son of Ronald V. and Dorothy (Karas) Blume. He received his education in the Edgewood-Colesburg area schools, later attended NICC in Peosta, Iowa where he received a degree in Carpentry. On March 23, 1972 he was united in marriage to Marian McDermott.
Ron was employed at John Deere until his retirement in 1999. Ron was a very giving person and had enlisted in with the Organ Donor program. Ron continued to work hard every day all day long in some way, he worked hand in hand with the bread give-away program. He was steward of the “Little Library” program in Epworth, as he was a very community based. At Christmas time they collected Christmas hats for Camp Courageous residents, they had so many they passed extra’s on to area nursing homes.
He was a true outdoors man, he loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and yard work. His yard and flower gardens were his pride and joy, he shared his flowers with many people. He could always be seen driving the streets of Epworth on his Raiders golf cart. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and his grand puppy, Bandit.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, for which the couple served as leaders of the Altar and Rosary society for 6 years, he was also a member of the UAW local #94.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Blume of Epworth; a daughter, Tracy Blume of Epworth; a son, Chris (Christin) Blume of Sycamore, IL; 4 grandchildren, Karas and Ty Weidenbacher, Bode and Haddie Blume; three brothers, Bill (Phillis) Blume of Mineral Point, WI, John (Joyce) Blume of Colesburg, and Randy Blume of Hazelton, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Lizbeth Blume.
