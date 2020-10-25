Barbara “Oma” Langenbach, 96, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Please remember to social distance and wear your mask. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Barb was born on February 17, 1924, in Putna, Romania, the daughter of Ferdinand and Theresia Romankiewicz. After the war, Barb and Steve along with their three children, embarked on a life-changing journey with the help of Catholic Charities and their sponsor, Leonard Bertsch & Family, they immigrated in 1951 by boat.
Barb worked at Roshek’s Department Store and retired from Armstrong’s as the card and candy department manager. She belonged to the German Club, The Displaced Persons Club, Armstrong Retirees and Sacred Heart Church.
Barb loved to garden and took great pride in always keeping her yard looking the best. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook, and every family member had their own favorite dish that “Oma” made. Barb also enjoyed her trips to the casino and took delight in entertaining us with her harmonica.
Barb was ever so grateful for her neighbors on Stafford Street and the many friends she and Steven made over the years.
Those left behind to cherish the memories of Barb include her children, Rudolph Langenbach and Elonka Bremer; daughter-in-law, Judy Derse-Langenbach; her sister, Hermine Winkelhoch, of Germany; her grandchildren, Lisa Langenbach-Marcello, Erika Langenbach, Rudy (Julia) Langenbach, Natalie (Dan) Hosch, Elena (David) Miller, Stephanie (Elias) Chedid, Jeff (Michelle) Langenbach, and Jenni (Michael) Groh; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steven; brother, Ambrose Romankiewicz; sisters, Frieda Yosch and Rosa Shneck; brothers-in-law, Gotthold Yosch, Jupp Winkelhoch and Hans Shneck; sister-in-law, Lina Romankiewicz; son-in-law, Kenneth Bremer; and most recently, her much loved son, Gery Langenbach.
Barb’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Stonehill Care Center, Dr. Steffen and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness.
Memorials may be given to Stonehill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque or Palm Springs Air Museum in memory of her son, Gery Langenbach.
Oma will forever be in our hearts!