Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Anne E. Cherry-Copeland, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton.
Daniel H. Coble, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Hugo L. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Mary C. Fischer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Church, New Melleray, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kevin D. Gockel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Irvin E. Kleitsch, Bernard, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Nancy M. Loeffelholz, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Eleanor M. Noble, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Lima Union Cemetery, Platteville.
Leo W. Reisner, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, Iowa.
Arline J. Seymour, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Ferryville Cemetery.