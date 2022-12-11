David J. Studier, 79, of Dubuque died Monday, December 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, December 15, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16.

David was born March 9, 1943 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Herman and Martha (Fiedler) Studier. He graduated from Benton High School in 1961 and attended UW-Platteville for one year.

