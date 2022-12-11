David J. Studier, 79, of Dubuque died Monday, December 5, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 pm Thursday, December 15, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 16.
David was born March 9, 1943 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, son of Herman and Martha (Fiedler) Studier. He graduated from Benton High School in 1961 and attended UW-Platteville for one year.
On June 24, 1967 he married Deanna Brewer at Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City.
David worked at Rainbow Oil, then co-owned Callahan Dry Ice.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 50. He was also past President and Vice President of the Dubuque Independent League.
David was an avid Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He especially loved being with family and watching grandchildren grow into loving, respectful young people.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Studier of Dubuque; two sons, Brian (Carey) Studier of Cedar Rapids and their children, Jack and Maxwell; and Michael (Amy) Studier of Olathe, Kansas and their children, Charlie, Mitchell and Madeline.
He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ethel Studier of Cuba City, Wisconsin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Joann Brewer of Cuba City, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis and Eldon Studier; sisters, Geneva Kramer, Evelyn Schaible and Martha Marie Milestone; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis “Hons” and Beaula Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, the Dubuque Food Pantry or the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
