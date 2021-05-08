Jordan G. Cabalka, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, at the church.
Charles G. Doyle, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Marie C. Fitzpatrick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, 1600 Carmel Drive. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the chapel.
Raymond A. Hansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Faye E. Hoffman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Robert A. Sargent, Dubuque — Committal service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, Andrew (Iowa) Cemetery.
John W. Welu, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park.