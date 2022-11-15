Lisa M. Finnegan, 63, of Platteville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lisa M. Finnegan Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Lisa was born on March 16,1959 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Frank and Mary Anne (Kuriger) Miller. She was united in marriage to Brian Finnegan on the very hot August 14, 1982 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque. Lisa graduated from Loras College, where she had been destined to meet her husband, in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in Special Education. Lisa continued her education by earning masters’ degrees in both Education and School Administration from Loras College and Edgewood College.
Lisa dedicated her life to education, working for the Platteville School District for over 30 years. She began her career as a special education teacher and later became an administrator. In her “retirement,” she continued her dedication to education by joining the library team at Loras College. She ended her career by proudly joining the Platteville School District School Board. Lisa had a profound impact on the lives of students, educators, and community members throughout the area. In her own words, she was proud to have “touched the future.”
Lisa loved a good book, traveling, adventurous cooking and eating, and a nice glass of wine. We all loved her infectious laugh. More than anything, Lisa loved her family. Lisa is survived by her three children, Kate (Dan) Andersen of Platteville; David (Kari) Finnegan of Virginia Beach, VA; Jonathan (Beth) Finnegan of Durham, NC; and five grandchildren, Lauren and Erin Andersen, Violet, Nora and Nathan Finnegan; two sisters, Dawn (Chip) Pregler and Steph (Pat) Miller-Lamb; three brothers, Mike (Mary Jane) Miller, Dan (Jackie) Miller, and Patrick Miller; her beloved mother, Mary Anne Miller; mother-in-law, Jean Finnegan; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Brian, and her father, Frank.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Grant County Hospice, Mary Ann Shultz, and our Nursey Mary Kay Logemann for their care and support
