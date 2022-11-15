Lisa M. Finnegan, 63, of Platteville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a rosary at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Lisa M. Finnegan Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.