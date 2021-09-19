MANCHESTER, Iowa — Dale R. Manson, 66, of Manchester, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.

Rite of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.

Tags

Recommended for you