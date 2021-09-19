Dale R. Manson Telegraph Herald Sep 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER, Iowa — Dale R. Manson, 66, of Manchester, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.Rite of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Iowa DNR investigating fatal fall at Bellevue State Park As Dubuque readies to start Viking dock project, cruise lines express interest in similar agreements Man arrested after fatal crash near Mineral Point Dubuque Oktoberfest raises stein to 12th year Flashback Friday: Archaeological find uncovered 25 years ago in SW Wisconsin