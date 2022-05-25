Glenn R. Burrows, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, United Methodist Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Ronald J. Droeszler, Sabula, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael W. McQuade, Janesville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 30, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Colleen E. Meyers, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Allen J. Schubert, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at the funeral home.
Paul Shearer, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James N. Speltz, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Harold A. Starry, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 10:45 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carol S. Vaassen, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Debra Vonderhaar, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
