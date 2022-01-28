EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary M. Heim, 82, of East Dubuque, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.

