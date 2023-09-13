CASCADE, Iowa — Diana K. Hedrick, 73, of Cascade, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Iowa Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, where a Memorial Mass for Diana will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.

