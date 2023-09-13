CASCADE, Iowa — Diana K. Hedrick, 73, of Cascade, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Iowa Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, where a Memorial Mass for Diana will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Diana was born on May 7, 1950, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of George B. and Irene M. (Cigrand) Gleason. She was a graduate of Aquin High School in Cascade. On September 6, 1969, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Hedrick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. He preceded her in death on January 20, 1996. She worked at Tricor Insurance for 38 years and retired in 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Dawn (Jon) Stephens, of Storm Lake, IA, Steven (Kim) Hedrick, of Dubuque, and Brianna (Ben) Umthun, of Norwalk, IA; six grandchildren, Morgan, Mitchell, Maggie, McKenna, Carson, and Cami; one sister, Peggy (Phil) Hird, of Altoona, IA; four brothers, Robert (Mary Jane) Gleason, of Dyersville, IA, Blair (Donna) Gleason, Tom (Anita), Gleason both of Cascade, and Garry Gleason, of Iowa City; three sisters-in-law, Chris Gleason, of Ames, IA, Linda Gleason, of Cascade, and Anne Hedrick, of Dubuque.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Gleason, and David Gleason; sister-in-law, Cindy Gleason; one nephew, Brian Gleason; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Ruth Hedrick; brother-in-law, Ronald Hedrick.
The family would like to thank those who cared for Diana and made sure she was always comfortable; especially Hospice of Dubuque and Hawkeye Care Center, they not only helped Diana, but also her family.