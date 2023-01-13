DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Bonnie M. De Sotel, of Dyersville and formerly of New Vienna, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.
Bonnie was born on January 25, 1942, in Guttenberg, Iowa, the daughter of Mark and Alice (Berns) De Sotel, the oldest of eight children. She grew up on a farm north of Luxemburg and later moved to New Vienna. She graduated from St. Boniface High School with the Class of 1960 and attended Bayless Business College. She worked at the Ertl Toy Company for 34 years until retirement.
Survivors include her mother, Alice De Sotel of Guttenberg, siblings: Betty (Joseph) Mallie of Cedar Rapids, Rodney (Mary) De Sotel of Luxemburg, Mark (Linda) De Sotel of Fairfax, Sandra (Garland) Otto of Albert City, Sue (Robyn) Schultz of Guttenberg, Bradley (Kathleen) De Sotel of Huntsville, AL, and Ned De Sotel of Green Bay, WI; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father, Mark De Sotel on January 2, 2000.
The family would like to thank Marylin Kern for her years of friendship and care to Bonnie.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com.
