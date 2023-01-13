DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Bonnie M. De Sotel, of Dyersville and formerly of New Vienna, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dyersville after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Gabriel Mensah will officiate.

