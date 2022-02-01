BERNARD, Iowa — Glynn T. Noonan, 96, of Bernard, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 3, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade; and after 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Patrick’s Church in Garryowen.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

