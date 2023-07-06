ASBURY, Iowa — Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Brenda.
Brenda Gay Tuomi Litka was given life by her creator and was born on April 11, 1953, the child of Dennis and Gwendolyn (Beatty) Tuomi. On July 2, 1953 she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On May 21, 1967 she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. Brenda was united in holy marriage to Mark Litka on July 26, 1991 and blessed with 32 years of married life together. She was blessed with the gift of children, Austin and Nathanael, and grandchildren, Nyx and Leon. God blessed Brenda’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work, and in the community. Finally, on July 3, 2023 God blessed Brenda with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.
Brenda is further survived by her siblings, Bruce, Neil, Tom, Pauline, Patrice, Debbie, Ruth, and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Tom; brother-in-law, Dean; and sister-in-law, Michelle.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Brenda will be 10:00 am Monday, July 10, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Weinhold officiating. Burial will be at the Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Brenda’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister, Brenda.