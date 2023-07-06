ASBURY, Iowa — Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant Brenda.

Brenda Gay Tuomi Litka was given life by her creator and was born on April 11, 1953, the child of Dennis and Gwendolyn (Beatty) Tuomi. On July 2, 1953 she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On May 21, 1967 she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. Brenda was united in holy marriage to Mark Litka on July 26, 1991 and blessed with 32 years of married life together. She was blessed with the gift of children, Austin and Nathanael, and grandchildren, Nyx and Leon. God blessed Brenda’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work, and in the community. Finally, on July 3, 2023 God blessed Brenda with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead.

