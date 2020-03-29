Chad J. Huseman 33, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday March 14, 2020, in Dubuque.
Private family graveside services will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Chad was born on July 16, 1986, in Dubuque, the son of Jeffrey and Laurie (Thill) Huseman. He attended Hempstead High School and worked in construction with K & L Dolan Construction and was lastly working at Rite-Hite.
Chad loved to cook and the outdoors, around a campfire, fishing or throwing bean bags.
He is survived by his children, Taylor and Carli Huseman; his parents, Jeffrey (Tonya) Huseman and Laurie (Keith) Dolan; his grandparents, John & Betty Huseman and William Thill; sisters, Amber (Travis) Lohneis and Taya Huseman; three stepbrothers, Jax and Ryan Dolan and Dakota (Madison) Freiburger; and his fiancee, Cassie Amberg.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Kim Thill.
A Chad Huseman memorial fund has been established.