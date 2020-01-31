EARLVILLE, Iowa — Jeanne Theresa Rolfes, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Dennis Rolfes, of Manchester; her eight children, Dave (Jody) Rolfes, of Earlville, Barb (Clyde) Ries, of Delaware, Mike (Mary Kay) Rolfes, of Manchester, Julie (Loras) Kruse, of Holy Cross, Jim (Tina) Rolfes, of Dyersville, Mark (Christine) Rolfes, of New Vienna, Denise (Scott) Tjelmeland, of Brandon, and Linda (Dale) Thole, of Dyersville; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; three siblings, Elaine Wulfekuhle, of Edgewood, Leo (Dorothy) Roling, of Colesburg, and Alan (Jean) Roling, of Dyersville; one sister-in-law, Eileen Fortman, of Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2:00 p.m. Private Scripture Service and Rosary. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery — Greeley, Iowa.