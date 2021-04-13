Louis Merle Smothers, 82, of Dubuque, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Dubuque, surrounded by family.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Linwood Cemetery.
Louis was born August 9, 1938, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Louis and Loretta (Stecklein) Smothers. On October 15, 1961, he married Dorothy Agnes Kegler in Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Louis attended Dubuque Senior High School until his enlistment in the United States Army.
He was a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement after 30 years of employment.
Louis enjoyed CB radios, fishing, music, the Kansas City Chiefs and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy, of Dubuque; two sons, Mark (Amy) Smothers, of Peosta, and Matt Smothers, of Dubuque; one daughter, Cindy Merz, of Potosi, WI; seven grandchildren, Rachael, Caleigh, Carly, Ben, Samantha, Cameron and Tia; two great-grandchildren, Lucius and Christian; and two half-sisters, Charlotte and Jean.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Merle.
