Russell A. “Russ” Heer, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. To celebrate Russell’s life, private family services will be held. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is helping the family.
Russ was born on September 5, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Martin and Ida May (Hepburn) Heer.
Russ lived in Dubuque his whole life and attended school at Dubuque Senior High School. In 1952, Russ joined the U.S. Army and honorably served his country for 2 years during the Korea War. He went to work with Jaeger-Kunnert and later with State Brand Creamery, where he would meet a lovely young woman named Jean. He knew a good thing when he saw it and he would make that young woman his wife. Russ was united in marriage to Jean Miller on July 12, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church. They made a wonderful life together and were truly blessed with 2 children. After the creamery closed, Russ was fortunate to find a job in the custodian department at Hempstead High School. He took care of the pool and worked his way up to Head Custodian before he retired in 1992. Russ was quite pleased to get his own personal tour of the remodeled facilities at Hempstead earlier this year.
When he wasn’t working, Russ could be found spending time out in his yard. He took great pride in making sure that it was always meticulously manicured and, much to Jean’s chagrin, also made sure there were plenty of marigolds planted. He enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, sometimes hundreds over the course of a year, and never did the same one twice. Russ was also a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. In his younger days, Russ liked heading out to the woods hunting and going bowling with his friends on the Boat Club bowling team. He was a longtime member of the Boat Club and really enjoyed spending time there with his friends. We are heartbroken at losing Russ in our daily lives, but are extremely grateful for all of the wonderful memories we have made throughout the years and will cherish forever.
Those left to cherish Russ’ memory include his loving wife of 62 years, Jean Heer, Dubuque, IA; his children, Laurie (Ron) Rudiger, Dubuque, IA and Russell S. “Russ” (Michelle) Heer, Epworth, IA; his 4 grandchildren, Natalie (Aaron) Bermudez, San Antonio, TX, Kamber Rudiger, East Dubuque, IL, Brianna Heer, Epworth, IA and Emma Heer, Epworth, IA; his 4 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Carson Bermudez and Laura and Laney Brady; a sister-in-law, Debbie Miller, Monticello, IA; a brother-in-law, Denny (Betty) Miller, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Joe (Esther) Heer, Bert (Ruth) Heer, Ann (Joe) Mills, Marty (Ruth) Heer, Bob Heer and Carl (Mary) Heer; and 2 brothers-in-law, Joe Miller and Ronald Miller.
Russ’ family would like to thank Dr. Alex Horchak for his outstanding care of Russell, keeping him going for far more years than he ever dreamed possible. Also, thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for all of the compassionate care they have provided not only to Russ but to the entire family, making these past weeks a little bit easier.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Russell Heer Family.
