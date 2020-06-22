Sharon S. (Conlan) Furlong, age 76, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:47 a.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
To celebrate Sharon’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until noon, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Sharon’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at noon, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating.
Sharon was born on January 30, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Wilson and Opal (Dolan) Conlan.
Sharon graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Sharon was employed with Hillcrest Family Services as a receptionist, then went on to work with Dr. Anderegg until her retirement. Sharon was united in marriage to Jon Furlong on December 14, 1991, at the Carnegie Stout Public Library. In her free time, Sharon could be found enjoying the great outdoors with Jon at their cottage at Lake Joy for over 25 years. She was also an avid reader who looked forward to finishing one mystery book so that she could pick up the next. We are deeply saddened at the loss of Sharon in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that she is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues she has faced so bravely these past years.
Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her husband, Jon Furlong, Dubuque, IA; her children, Brian (Laura) Arensdorf, Waukon, IA, Cary (Amanda) Arensdorf, DeWitt, IA, and Kathy (Jesse) Heiar, Dubuque, IA; her 4 grandchildren, Elise and Elliott Arensdorf, and Matt and Adam Johnson; and her siblings, Michael “Mick”, Carolyn, Linda, Janet and Michelle.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Conlan.
Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Stonehill and Mercy Hospital, for all of their attentive, compassionate and professional care of Sharon throughout the years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family, and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Sharon Furlong Family, and will be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.