GALENA, Ill. — David V. Wongstrom, 82, of Galena, IL, formerly of Indian Rocks Beach, FL, and Cambridge, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 30th, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Lisa Unger will officiate. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to River Ridge CUSD or ASPCA.
David Virgeen Wongstrom was born March 27, 1941, in Moline, IL, the son of Clarence V. and Winifred Grace (Skelton) Wongstrom. He graduated from Cambridge High School, Monmouth College, University of South Carolina, and Western Illinois University. On August 27, 1961, he married Loretta M. “Laurie” Beck in Cambridge, IL. David had worked as Superintendent of Schools for River Ridge CUSD, Thomson CUSD, and Wyanet Schools; he served as Principal for Cambridge High School, and taught and coached at Hanover, IL. He retired in 2007.
David had been a member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, Albany Methodist Church, Cambridge Rotary Club, Cambridge Men’s Club, Valley View Club, Cambridge, Thomson Rotary and Lion’s Clubs. He enjoyed golfing, cards, boating and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie, Galena, IL; daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Torvik, Prospect Heights, IL, and Angela Clark, East Moline, IL; grandchildren, Gregory Torvik, Denver, CO, Matthew Torvik, Prospect Heights, IL, Chad Clark, Madison, WI, and Bryan Clark, Camanche, IA; siblings, Jay (Pam) Wongstrom, Dalton, GA, Deborah (Don) Siebke, Rock Island, IL, Cynthia VanderWoude, Madison, WI; and Paula Vasilauskas, Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Kenneth and Mildred Beck; and grandparents, Elmer and Hannah Wongstrom, and Percy and Cora Skelton.