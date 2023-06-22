GALENA, Ill. — David V. Wongstrom, 82, of Galena, IL, formerly of Indian Rocks Beach, FL, and Cambridge, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 30th, at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Rev. Lisa Unger will officiate. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to River Ridge CUSD or ASPCA.

David Virgeen Wongstrom was born March 27, 1941, in Moline, IL, the son of Clarence V. and Winifred Grace (Skelton) Wongstrom. He graduated from Cambridge High School, Monmouth College, University of South Carolina, and Western Illinois University. On August 27, 1961, he married Loretta M. “Laurie” Beck in Cambridge, IL. David had worked as Superintendent of Schools for River Ridge CUSD, Thomson CUSD, and Wyanet Schools; he served as Principal for Cambridge High School, and taught and coached at Hanover, IL. He retired in 2007.