CUBA CITY, Wis. — Kenneth C. “Kenny” Roddick, 75, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Unity Point-Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Services will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home of Cuba City is serving the family.
Kenny was born on February 26, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Carl and Eileen (Droessler) Roddick. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works where he worked for 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed catching blue gills at Apple Canyon Lake. Kenny liked to tell jokes and stories. A man who didn’t know a stranger, he loved to be around people.
Survivors include his son, Troy Roddick, De Soto, KS; his sisters, Diana (Ken) Comer, Farley, IA, and Charlene (Mike) Munyon, Cuba City, WI; a brother, Steven (Cathy) Roddick, Balltown, IA; and three grandchildren, Jhasmine Watson, Springfield, MO, Shummer Roddick, Kansas City, MO, and Chelyi Roddick, Lawrence, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Ricky Roddick.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, Wisconsin 53807.