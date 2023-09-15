EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Patrick J. Coyle, 76, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. There will be a Celebration of Pat’s life from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 18 at Behr Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to dress casually. There will be a time to share fond memories at 6 p.m. Rev. Dennis Vargas will lead a short prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Pat was born on March 1, 1947, in Dubuque, son of Helen (Horch) and Raymond A. Coyle, Sr.
Pat graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1965 and was drafted later that year. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, giving him the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. When he returned from the military, he completed an ironworker apprenticeship and bought himself a special edition “Golden Nugget” Mustang. Pat then met his future wife, Diane Koerperich, at a dance, and they married on February 6th, 1970. They raised their three children (Jennifer, Lisa and Dennis) and celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Pat worked for Ironworkers Local 89 and retired at age 55. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement and proceeded to build a large garage, just a few feet shy of the size of the home he shared with Diane. He was an avid and gifted woodworker and created beautiful pieces that will be cherished by his family forever. He also had quite a green thumb and managed a large garden, apple orchard and many flower beds.
During Pat’s childhood, he had fun tagging along with his sister Sue to the movies and hunting and fishing with his brother Butch. Pat shared his love for the outdoors with his family. Camping and trout fishing at Yellow River State Forest with his family was always an adventure. On more than one occasion, neighboring campers marveled at how Pat and Diane were able to unpack the camping gear, fishing equipment, coolers, and three kids from their tiny Chevette. His passion for the outdoors led him to Canada for many fishing trips with family and friends.
Pat was a wonderful grandfather and deeply loved his two grandsons, Edward and Zach. He spent many hours playing with Legos and K-NEX and was more than willing to build a wooden sword or two. He and the boys managed to find time to sneak in numerous ice cream treats while watching shows in the living room together.
Pat’s faith was important to him, and he was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque. He was a great role model and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Those left to cherish Pat’s memory include his wife Diane Coyle, East Dubuque, IL; three children
Jennifer Coyle, Dubuque, IA, Lisa Coyle, East Dubuque, IL, and Dennis (Kimberly Pollock) Coyle, Denver, CO; two grandsons Edward Paulson and Zachary Paulson; and his siblings Raymond “Butch” (Patricia) Coyle Jr., Dubuque, IA, Robert “Bob” (Diane) Coyle, Oceanside, CA, and Susan (Jay) Davis, Asbury, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pat’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque for their kindness and the wonderful care they provided for Pat.
The family will thankfully receive greeting cards and flowers in Pat’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Pat Coyle Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.