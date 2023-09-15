EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Patrick J. Coyle, 76, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. There will be a Celebration of Pat’s life from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 18 at Behr Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to dress casually. There will be a time to share fond memories at 6 p.m. Rev. Dennis Vargas will lead a short prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Pat was born on March 1, 1947, in Dubuque, son of Helen (Horch) and Raymond A. Coyle, Sr.

Recommended for you