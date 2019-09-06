GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joan Marie Nebel, 81, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Dubuque, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Glendale.
Private services will be held at a later date, with burial in Green Acres Cemetery, Mesa, Ariz.
She was born on July 15, 1938, in Sherrill, Iowa, daughter of Earl and Stella Engler. She married William Nebel in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1959. They lived there for 26 years, raising two children. They then moved to Mesa in 1985.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Carrie), of Phoenix; daughter, Deborah Giersz, of Glendale; grandchildren, Corey, Catrina, Ashley and Max; and sister, Sharon Newton, of Sedalia, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nebel; parents, Earl and Stella Engler; a sister, Virginia Siegert; and a brother, Eugene Engler.
Donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.